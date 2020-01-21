ZIMRA DEMANDS PASSENGER, GOODS LISTS IN ADVANCE





The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) directed operators of all cross border passenger vehicles to submit a full list of people and goods in their vehicle at least three hours before arriving at the border.





In a statement issued on Monday, Zimra told all transport operators to submit in writing a signed declaration, Customs Road Manifest (Form 1) and produce all documents relating to the goods, freight and journey as may be requested by the revenue officer.





“The person in charge of any vehicle other than a railway train, shall submit manifest of the passengers, crew and goods being conveyed by the vehicle, signed by the person authorised to sign such manifest at the place of departure for Zimbabwe,” read the statement.



