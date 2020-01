WOMAN WHO DEFRAUDED SANDRA NDEBELE REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A BULAWAYO woman has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding a local musician, Mrs Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, of $100 000 in a foreign currency deal.

Simangani Gwemende (45) of Emganwini suburb allegedly connived with Amanda Onwuchukwu and Lindiwe Ndlovu whose ages and residential addresses were not revealed in court to defraud the musician.

Onwuchukwu and Ndlovu are still at large. Last year, Ndlovu appeared in court on fraud charges on the same matter but absconded after being granted bail.

Gwemende, Onwuchukwu and Ndlovu allegedly planned to dupe Mrs Ndebele-Sibindi of Khumalo suburb after she gave them the money to source United States dollars for her.

Gwemende was not asked to plead to fraud when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

She was remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.