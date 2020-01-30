WOMAN HANGS SELF AFTER BOYFRIEND CHEATS





A 30-year-old woman from Gweru’s Mkoba suburb allegedly committed suicide over her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity.





The woman, Blessing Chizanga, hanged herself from the roof after discovering that her boyfriend was cheating on her.





Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident saying they are still investigating the case.





“l can confirm that police in Midlands are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging, of the deceased Blessing Chizanga, a female adult aged 30,” he said.





Insp Goko said Chizanga was complaining to her sister Shyleen about her boyfriend’s shenanigans.





“She was complaining to her sister Shyleen about her boyfriend’s infidelity. Shyleen then tried to counsel her and she seemed to have cooled down after the counselling session.





“Shyleen left the deceased alone in the house proceeding to their sister’s house who also stays in the same neighbourhood.





“Upon her return she found all doors locked and she had to use the back door to get into the house. While inside, she stumbled upon her sisters’ body hanging from the roof,” said Insp Goko.





Meanwhile, Insp Goko said they are also investigating another case of suicide in the province.





In another case, Inspector Goko said Kwekwe where a man was found dead with a suicide note which only stated his preferred area of burial.





“We are also investigating a case of sudden death in Kwekwe where the body of Tendai Mupamhanga was found near Kwekwe General Hospital. It is suspected that the deceased drank poison and his body had bruises,” he said.





Insp Goko appealed to the public to seek assistance from third parties.



