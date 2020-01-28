WOMAN BASHED FOR APPLYING WHITE LIPSTICK

A WOMAN from Victoria Falls and her daughter allegedly teamed up to assault a co-tenant whom they accused of witchcraft after she applied white lipstick.



This was heard when Dorica Ncube (37) and her daughter Shylet Nyathi (18) both of Chinotimba suburb appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa to answer to a charge of assault.





The duo slapped Ms Diana Ntini (22) several times before pulling her braids and dragged her around the house.





They allegedly accused Ms Ntini and another co-tenant Ms Praise Siwela of applying white lipstick which they said was associated with witchcraft.





The court was told that Ncube and Nyathi were shouting: “we want to kill this witch” as they allegedly assaulted Ms Ntini who was later rescued by her elder sister Ms Thobekile Ntini.





The magistrate however, found the duo not guilty and acquitted them saying there was no evidence that they committed the crime.





Ms Maphosa said the evidence submitted in court was incoherent, adding that the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against Ncube and Nyathi.





For the State, Mr Jacob Kuzipa said Ms Ntini had just arrived home from church on November 3 last year when Ncube and Ntini assaulted her.





“Around 2PM on 3 November, the complainant arrived home from church and a misunderstanding ensued between her and Nyathi over white lipstick which she had applied,” he said.





The court was told that Nyathi slapped Ms Ntini once on the left cheek before pulling her braids.





Ncube joined the fight and grabbed Ms Ntini by the neck before twisting her head. Both Ncube and Nyathi allegedly pulled off Ms Ntini’s braids.





The court was told that the complainant managed to escape after intervention by her sister who restrained Ncube and her daughter.