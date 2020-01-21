WINKY D STOLE MY BEAT : PRODUCER





SOUTH AFRICA based producer Darlington “Young DLC” Chikwewo is crying foul after Winky D allegedly used his instrumental without his consent.





It is alleged that the instrumental for the track Chandelier co-produced by Nicky and Layaan off Njema album belongs to Young DLC.





Young DLC’s manager Tendai Joe said the producer communicated with Winky D through WhatsApp about the instrumental and was referred to the chanter’s management which ignored their contract.





Though Young DLC didn’t get the feedback from the dancehall super star’s management, Joe said he was surprised to learn that Winky D used the instrumental on one of the songs – Chandelier – off his new album.





Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda could neither deny nor confirm the allegations when contacted by H-Metro but said he was yet to be approached by Young DLC.





“Did he approach you?” asked Banda.





“Refer him to me, they have never approached me and I am yet to hear anything from them.





“If there is anything, they should approach us,” said Banda. Joe expressed his dismay over the treatment he alleges to have received from Winky D’s management.





He also has a chat where Young DLC communicated with the Gafa about the instrumental.





“They ignored email with contract, only for beat to show up on their latest album. “I am no Winky D fan, I don’t listen to Zim Dancehall that much. So I didn’t even pay attention to his music, and I am based in South Africa for the past 15 years.





“I was told by my nephew that Winky D used Young DLC’s instrumental after he released his album because I hardly pay attention to his music,” said Joe.





“These guys should be professional, they should acknowledge the work.





“We are not worried about how and why they added melodies on the instrumental because we make beats for a lot of international artistes and they also do the same.





“But being professional is what we are asking for and not to take advantage of the young producers,” he added.





Joe said his camp is not trying to take advantage of Winky D’s name since Young DLC works with a lot of big artistes and the 23-year-old is also signed to Sony ATV.





“We do not even intend to build his name using Winky D, Young DLC has produced for big artistes and a couple of TV shows .





“He has produced for AKA, Yemi Alade, Nasty C, Patoranking, Olamide, Mlindo The Vocalist and Shasha among others. “He is not upcoming as some people have referred to him as that,” he told H-Metro.



