WIFE RAIDS POLICE STATION, BEATS UP HUBBY, LOVER





A LECHEROUS senior police officer based at Drill Hall’s Traffic Section in Bulawayo, Inspector Jamezweni Masuku recently found out that “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” after his estranged wife, Assistant Inspector Constance Mugomeza-Masuku confronted and beat him together with one of his alleged girlfriends at the police station.





This was days after we carried a story titled “Top cop ‘drills’ married subordinate . . . Hands over ‘underwear gift’ as token to lover’s hubby” in which we reported that the Drill Hall boss (40) was caught behind enemy lines following revelations that he was taking his married junior Constable Mejury Gwangwava, among others, for “sex drills” in exchange for favours at work.





With regards to recent developments, we gathered that the derided Ass Insp Mugomeza-Masuku, who is stationed at Entumbane Police Station’s community relations department, was so violent that people failed to restrain her.





Officers from across all departments are said to have watched helplessly as she went on a rampage.





Seeing one of their own, who was identified as Salne Nhliziyo, being pummelled, Insp Masuku’s other alleged mistresses reportedly summoned all their athletics skills and were not seen at the police base until their fuming supremo’s wife had long disappeared. However, some reports suggested that the other female officers were deployed on official duty outside the station on the day hence their absence during the incident.





A source identified the four fleeing officers. However, highly placed police sources said the Press inquiries had sent panic through the station as it seemed that all female officers deployed by Masuku were now alleged to have been in a relationship with him, raising fears that there were some officers keen on damaging others’ reputations and relationships.





Contacted for comment one of the alleged lovers said: “Who gave you my number? I’m going to hunt for you. You cannot ruin my marriage just like that.”





Later, in a repentant mood she said: “Can you please do me a favour, come to my office. It’s office number . . . I was never in a relationship with Insp Masuku.”





Interestingly, the second officer was not keen to tell her side of the story only to ask this reporter to shed light on how Nhliziyo was caught and manhandled.





“I can’t comment on that . . . where did you get that from? Was Nhliziyo beaten, please tell me more,” was all that the laughing officer said on the other side of the phone.





Spirited efforts to get hold of the third officer on her mobile phone drew a blank.





The philandering Insp Masuku continuously disconnected his phone when this reporter introduced himself for a comment on the latest scandal that rocked the police station. Before the most recent Drill Hall drama we published that the top police officer was accused of being involved in a six months long steamy relationship with Constable Gwangwava.





The illicit relationship was discovered by Gwangwava’s husband, Ebony Nyoni, after he stumbled on love messages and audio recordings of the two adulterers.





During their alleged extra-marital affair, Insp Masuku, probably as a way of showing his affection towards his married subordinate, was pampering her with t-shirts which are usually reserved for senior members in the police force.





In exchange, among other things, Gwangwava bought her superior-cum-lover half a dozen of male mini briefs.





After their love boat was capsized by Gwangwava’s husband, the police supremo reportedly confessed that he was indeed exploring the hidden goodies of his married workmate.





After being confronted he burnt five of the undergarments and brazenly handed over the remaining one to Nyoni because he had never donned it.





Gwangwava openly confirmed the adulterous relationship to B-Metro, saying she was madly in love with her boss before the illicit relationship was discovered by her husband.





Shockingly, she said she had lost count of the occasions the senior cop had poked her.





“It’s true that I have been involved in an extra-marital relationship with Inspector Masuku for the past six months until it was discovered by my husband (Ebony) through text messages and audio recordings which we were exchanging. As a way of showing my undying love for him I bought him six undergarments. I also did it so as to gain favours like being assigned to do VID duties and getting time off duty. I slept with Inspector Masuku countless times and I regret doing it. I know that I am not the only female constable that Inspector Masuku was seeing,” we quoted a remorseful Gwangwava as saying.





Nyoni demanded R15 000 from Insp Masuku as compensation for bedding his wife and he was given R5 000.





Ass Insp Mugomeza-Masuku, said her husband was a notorious “womaniser” and she wondered what was fuelling his amorous character.



