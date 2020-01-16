WE ARE BEING ABUSED : AGENCY MODELS

Sipho and Slim

A Bulawayo modelling agency has been rocked by a sex scandal after a number of budding models accused the owners of the agency of sexually harassing them.





Several models who spoke to B-Metro on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation opened a can of worms as they accused Amazon Entertainment directors of continuously pestering them for sex in exchange for favours that could launch their careers.





The models alleged that Prince Ndlovu (Slim Motion) and a Sipho are sexual predators who are in the habit of enrolling models on the pretext that they would groom them into top-class models but later have sex with them.





Attempts to interview Slim Motion and Sipho were fruitless as they rebuffed B-Metro.





“For us to win as models, we have to sacrifice our virginity to the bosses, I was left with no option, but to leave the agency with all my friends as we perceived this act as wicked,” said one model.





Another model said the two directors had sex with several models during a trip to Plumtree.





“I’m 17 years old and so are most of my friends and these guys just expect a lot from us, in a kombi to Plumtree, where we had our modelling competitions, they forced some of us to sleep with them in the kombi, but I refused,” she said.





Another teenage model said: “In order for you to win you have to sleep with them.”





Amazon Entertainment is not new to controversy, last year in July a former employee and friend Slim Motion, Bongani Moyo infamously known as Smash Kid, was fired from the stable after he bragged on social media that he had poked a number of models.



