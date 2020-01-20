VIDEO : LUVEVE PUPILS PROTEST

A GROUP of pupils from Njube High School in Bulawayo on Monday morning staged a demonstration against school fees increase while waving President Mnangagwa’s official portrait. The protest started around 10AM and the pupils were joined by one of their teachers.
Learners from Njube High school in Bulawayo demonstrating against the deteriorating education system in the country. They marched from their school along Luveve road before their headmaster rounded them up and sent them back to school. #Asakhe pic.twitter.com/LVZ8oZzADT— tanaka mrewa (@tannytkay) January 20, 2020
