VIDEO : LUVEVE PUPILS PROTEST

A GROUP of pupils from Njube High School in Bulawayo on Monday morning staged a demonstration against school fees increase while waving President Mnangagwa’s official portrait. The protest started around 10AM and the pupils were joined by one of their teachers.

