US$ DEBTS TO BE SETTLED IN ZIMDOLLARS : SUPREME COURT

However, the V.B.N Barber insisted and made an application that it was still owed US$ 3 992 018.31 as the amount paid was just US$144 778.23 using the payment date’s interbank rate in May. V.B.R Barber therefore instructed the Sheriff, cited as the second respondent, to attach Zambezi properties in Hwange to settle the outstanding debt of US$3 992 018.31. In making his ruling, Chief Justice Malaba said “The High Court further erred in failing to find that the US dollar debt was capable of being discharged at a rate of one US dollar to One Rtgs dollar as specified in Section 4(1)(d) of SI 33/19 and therefore failing to find that the appellant fully discharged the debt on 21 May 2019″.