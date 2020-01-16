THIS IS THE WORK OF MY ENEMIES : AFM PRESIDENT IN ACCIDENT





ONE of Apostolic Faith Mission church presidents, Cossam Chiangwa, survived a road traffic accident along Golden Stairs Road in Mt Pleasant yesterday and he claims it is the work of enemies.





Rev Chiangwa was behind the wheel on his way home in a Mercedes Benz when one of his car’s rear wheels dislocated.





He was quick to suspect his enemies suggesting they loosened the wheel nuts in order to either attack or cause a serious accident.





“This is not my first time to experience such mishaps,” said Rev Chiangwa. “Some of the people who were after my life (did this) but God fought them in another way against their actions. They came to testify before me unaware that I am just God’s servant. Handinei navo ini.





“I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me. Its grace. I strongly believe that my enemies loosened my wheel nuts while I was waiting for my mobile phone to get fixed.





“They were either tracking me to attack or they wanted me get involved in an accident but I thank God,” said Rev Chiangwa.



