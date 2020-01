STUDENT SUSPENDED AFTER POOR MEALS DEMO

A GWERU Polytechnic student has taken Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira to court challenging his suspension for allegedly inciting other students to protest over “exorbitant and substandard” hostel meals. Panashe Mudzingwa (21), who is in his final year of studying towards a diploma in information technology, was suspended indefinitely last year in November from attending lectures pending a disciplinary hearing on allegations of misconduct.