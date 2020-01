SOME ARE MOURNING,OTHERS CELEBRATING : WIWA ON MDC SUPPORT AHEAD OF TRIAL

JS: When you live your life for the common good of the people you don’t put personal fears as the determinant factor to influence your true beliefs. Personal fears can only be put on the table when facing persecution by the oppressor, by the conscience of dishonesty. I am not in pursuit of public good in pretence. I mean every word I say and mean every action I take in life. I strongly believe in a dream of leadership genuity and honest to conscience. Strong character is the hallmark of honesty and our country needs men and women who are prepared for any consequences for their beliefs. Oppression has been nurtured and bred in our country through the use and application of fear as the foundation of our political jurisprudence and oppressors enjoyed it to the hilt when they harvested the proceeds of fear. The destination of our country should not be arrived on the basis of fear, but reality of the state of affairs. Let those who allow fear to reign in their decisions enjoy in their comfort zones and leave those who believe in truthfulness pursue their dreams without distraction.