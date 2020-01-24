skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 24 January 2020
RBZ FREEZES CHINESE FIRM'S BANK ACCOUNT
Friday, January 24, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MARRY WILL NEVER SET FOOT AT MY MANSION : CHIWENGA
ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday vowed that his estranged wife, Marry, would not set foot at his Borrowdale residence, clai...
PIC : CHIWENGA VISITS ED AT KWEKWE FARM
President Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Acting President Constantino Chiwenga pose for a photograph with Zimbabwe’s Amba...
BITTER CHIWENGA DIVORCE EXPOSES ED'S GOVT
COGNISANT of the fact that the intriguing divorce matter involving Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry is sti...
CHIWENGA USES ARMY TO CRUSH OPPONENTS : MARRY
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry has thrown another salvo at her husband, claiming the retired military comman...
TEACHER SACKED FOR DATING PUPIL
A Christ Ministries High School chemistry teacher has been fired for dating his pupil. Tsumbirani Mabanga’s illicit affair with the pu...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment