PEOPLE WILL OUST ED, SAYS MDC





The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has declared that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be pushed out of power by ordinary citizens this year because they can no longer bear the economic crisis facing the country.





Speaking at a “Thank you” rally held in Mbizo to celebrate the victory of the constituency MP Settlement Chikwinya in the 2018 elections, MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya said Mnangagwa should resign forthwith because he had failed the country.





“This year of 2020 is a year of the people’s power. It is a year that we will flood the streets in demonstrations because that is where our power lies,” Chibaya said.





“We cannot sit in homes when the situation is like this. The person who won the 2018 elections is president Chamisa and must be allowed to rule this country.

“We are going to defy all the plans by Zanu PF to deny us our constitutional rights of demonstrating against this failed regime. We will fight for better lives for our people.





“Hunger is everywhere and the nation is suffering. The honourable thing for Mnangagwa to do is to resign because he has failed this country.”





In his brief address, Chikwinya said the Zanu PF government was clueless on how to address the economic crisis in the country.





“The hunger and suffering we are experiencing is a signal to say Mnangagwa must go just like what was enunciated by president Chamisa recently,” he said.





“The government has given people Zupco buses which are cheap on the roads. However, there is no Zupco at hospitals. There is no Zupco at schools and in shops where things remain very expensive and unaffordable to people.





“Today what we are celebrating at this event is togetherness because the struggle continues until Chamisa reclaims his victory. He is the man that should be at State House.”



