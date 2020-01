PASSPORT PRODUCTION RAMPED UP TO 8000 A DAY

“In my interactions with various members of the public and media, since I took over this portfolio, I have been inundated with calls alleging corrupt tendencies in the Passport Office. Let me reiterate once again that corruption in all its forms will not be tolerated and anyone caught outside the law will be dismissed forthwith. It is incumbent upon all of us that we deal with the few bad apples among us who are tarnishing the good name of the department.”