NJUBE TEACHER STILL ON THE RUN : COPS





POLICE have said a Njube High School teacher who allegedly incited pupils to demonstrate against an increase in fees and teachers’ “poor salaries” last Monday, is still on the run.





Brian Mutsiba, a science teacher at the school, is alleged to have incited 153 pupils to march from their school located in Njube suburb claiming teachers had abandoned lessons due to poor salaries.





The pupils are also said to have been protesting against the increase in school fees from $92 to $440 per term.





The pupils left their school located in Njube suburb, marched to Siyephambili Drive before heading towards the city using Luveve Road.





They made a U-turn near Entumbane Complex after their headmaster ordered them to return to school.





Prior to taking to the streets, the pupils are said to have removed the country’s flag from the school and used it to wipe their shoes before waving it around during their demonstration.





Mutsiba who allegedly incited the pupils, is said to have ditched the learners at the school gate before vanishing.

The teacher is wanted by police to answer to charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry and insulting the flag.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Friday that they are yet to locate Mutsiba.





“We have not arrested the teacher and investigations to locate him are still ongoing,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He said police were working with Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to get to the bottom of the matter.





Bulawayo acting provincial education director Mrs Olicah Kaira could not be reached for comment as her cellphone was not reachable.



