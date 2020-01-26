MY FATHER'S EMPLOYEE TRIED TO RAPE ME





A 24-YEAR-OLD barber from Gwabalanda appeared in court last week facing charges of indecently assaulting his employer’s 16-year-old daughter.





Emmanuel Sibanda was not asked to plead to aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela on Thursday.





He was remanded in custody to February 3. The court was told that on January 19 at around 7pm, the girl left her father’s salon in the city centre and went to another salon owned by her father in the city where Sibanda works.









The rest of the people at the salon left to go home, leaving Sibanda alone with the girl. The girl and Sibanda started to chat whereupon Sibanda proposed love to her, but the girl spurned him.





Sibanda allegedly grabbed the girl and started fondling her before kissing her on the lips without her consent.





The girl told him to stop and tried to leave the salon, but Sibanda ran to the door and locked it before switching off the lights.





Sibanda allegedly grabbed the girl with both hands, lifted her up and laid her on the floor. The girl screamed, but no one heard her and Sibanda pleaded with her not to make noise as this would get him fired.





At the time, Sibanda had removed his pair of trousers to knee level while holding her, he allegedly fondled the girl’s private parts and the girl held his hand trying to free herself from his grip.





Sibanda then allegedly threatened to tear off her underwear if she kept on holding to it.The girl eventually managed to free herself from Sibanda and escaped from the salon and went home where she narrated the abuse to her father.



