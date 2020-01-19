MLISWA : MASHURUGWI A CREATION OF BIGWIGS





Independent Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the machete-wielding gangs that are terrorising people in most parts of the country are a creation of people in high offices.





Speaking after encountering one of the gangs commonly known as MaShurugwi at a beerhall in his constituency, Mliswa said the menace was a creation of high-ranking officials in government. He did not give any names.





“They have the guts to operate in broad daylight without hiding their identities. They are well-protected by their lords in high government offices,” he said.





Mliswa claimed he was now a target of the criminals but vowed to continue speaking out against the dangerous gangs.





“No one is safe in this country anymore but some of us will not be silenced. I know I am being targeted,” alleged the MP.





Mliswa likened the MaShurugwi scenario with the Somalia and Rwandan genocide where thousands of people killed each other with machetes.



