MDC COUNCILLORS CLAIMED MUGABE BURIAL ALLOWANCES

“All councillors are travelling out of town on adventures disguised as look and learn. The trips are taking place twice a month with each tour taking between four and five days. They trips are money-spinning games which run in the face of a government directive not to engage in such without the express authority by the minister. Thousands of dollars are gobbled as councillors claim T/S (travel and subsistence allowances) and mileage for their cars which is pegged at $5 per kilometre. To us this is a sure Ponzi scheme,” read the petition. The MDC has 11 councillors in Marondera Town while Zanu PF has one.