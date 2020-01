MAI TITI HITS BACK AT HATERS

“You need style and pattern in this game for your to win the man you want. Just be well-groomed. There is no need to hate me simply because I have outmanoeuvred you on a man. Things will change for you if you take care of yourself… You don’t bed a man immediately because he has dated you. How will you get his respect? You can’t bed a man within 24 hours before you even get to know the name of the cat at his home,” she said.