KASUKUWERE : ZIM IN A MESS

Since rumours of the vanquished G40 faction regrouping to challenge Zanu PF in 2023 elections have begun spilling from across the Limpopo, many Zimbabweans have found themselves divided on whether the former local government minister and former Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, who is exiled in South Africa, could be equated to the biblical Joshua who will take the people to the promised land.