IMAM WHO MARRIED A MAN DISGUISED AS A WOMAN SUSPENDED





A Ugandan imam was devastated after his 'wife' of two weeks turned out to be a man.

What was supposed to be wedded bliss for a Ugandan imam swiftly turned into a nightmare when it emerged that he had unknowingly married a man. The nuptials also led to his suspension from clerical duties. An imam is a Muslim cleric.





According to Daily Monitor, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba was suspended from the Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District after his “wife” was arrested for theft and, during a body search, was discovered to be biologically male.



