I'M SORRY : MOTSEPE





Businessman and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe has apologised for his comments about Africa "loving" US President Donald Trump.





“Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it's very important for America to do well. We want you to do well and the success of America is the success of the world,” he said at the time.





Motsepe made the comment, which went viral, at a dinner in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum. The statement angered many Africans.





In 2018, US President Donald Trump was accused of referring to African countries as s***thole countries.





“Why are we having all these people from sh***hole countries come here?” Trump reportedly said during an Oval Office talk with several U.S. senators about protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries.





He later denied having said this.





Motsepe released a statement which reads in part: “My remarks at the dinner with President Donald Trump were partly aimed at encouraging discussions between the Trump administration and African political and business leaders, particularly in the context of the increasing feedback from certain American political and business leaders that South Africa and some African countries are anti-America and its political leadership. This perception has had an impact on our ability to attract foreign investments and create jobs.”





"I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself," he said.





The statement goes on to state that fostering relations with other nations to alleviate high unemployment numbers on the continent and South Africa in particular, will be beneficial for all and that Motsepe is committed in fostering such relations.





“A successful, prosperous and growing Africa is good and beneficial not only to the 1.35-billion people living in Africa but for the world. Africa and America, to a very large extent, share common values and principles and have greater mutual interest than the issues or policies on which they disagree or have different views.



