HOW TEACHER PLOTTED PUPILS DEMO

“On Monday 3 February all secondary schools in Bulawayo are marching on major roads that is Masiyephambili, Luveve Road, Khami Road, Plumtree Road, Nketa Drive and Selborne Street. All these streets will be closed by us. No student must enter into classrooms. We gather at the gates at 7am and at 7.30am all schools will be on the march. Do not be afraid because all schools have students who know this, we are all one and united,” read part of the message that has been circulating on social media. Sunday News