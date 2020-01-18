FLOODS HIT HWANGE





Hwange district has been hit by flash floods following heavy rains that have pounded on the coal-mining town since last night, causing widespread destruction of property.

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) has since deployed its team to assess the damage and to conduct rescue operations.





No injuries or deaths have been recorded so far. On Friday, the Meteorological Services Department issued a warning of heavy rains and urged people to be cautious as there will be flash floods, damaging winds and lightning in some parts of the country.



