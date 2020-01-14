EX MP : I WANT OUT





Former Epworth legislator Zalerah Hazvineyi Makari has approached the High Court seeking to divorce her husband, Samson Tichatonga Makari, claiming that their marriage has irretrievably broken down.





According to summons before the court, the two wedded on August 21, 2010 at Harare Catholic Cathedral, but have been emotionally separated for the past two years, although they have a child together.





“The plaintiff avers that the marriage between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that the parties can no longer live together as husband and wife and there are no prospects for the continuation of a normal relationship in that the plaintiff and defendant have been emotionally separated for two years and were not sharing a bedroom during that time,” Zalerah said.





She said her husband has already performed the traditional rite of divorce and she is no longer staying with him.





The two parties have also already signed an execution of Deed of Settlement for a divorce by consent.





“The defendant moved out of the matrimonial home in March 2019,” said Zalerah in her papers.





“The defendant initiated and completed the customary procedures for ending the marriage by paying “gupuro”, the customary token to end the marriage and the plaintiff’s family accepted the token.





“The parties no longer have any love and affection for each other and on March 22, 2019, they both executed a Deed of Settlement to regulate their issues pending a divorce by consent. All attempts by plaintiff and her relatives to reconcile the parties have been futile.





“It is anticipated that this divorce will be by consent as already agreed in the Deed of Settlement.” Zalerah is pleading with the court to be granted the custody of the child and to continue to stay with the child at her matrimonial residence.



