CSC : WE ARE NOT HIRING





THE Cold Storage Company (CSC)-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe has dismissed messages circulating on social media suggesting that the firm has embarked on a massive job recruitment drive.





The country’s largest meat processor and marketer is planned for re-opening after Cabinet recently approved a joint venture agreement between CSC and a United Kingdom investor, Boustead Beef.





The arrangement will result in the new investor injecting US$400 million towards the revival of the firm that will re-open under a new name, CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe.





An official from Boustead Beef Zimbabwe who declined to be named citing professional reasons said:





“The message circulating on social media suggesting that we have embarked on a massive job recruitment is fake news, it’s very untrue as there is nothing like that here at CSC-Boustead Beef.”





Efforts to get a comment from CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe managing director Mr Nick Havercroft as well as the firm’s consultant Mr Reginald Shoko were fruitless as their mobile phone numbers were not going through by the time of going to print yesterday.





According to the job advert that was circulating on social media, CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe was seeking to recruit over 400 workers and these included qualified and experienced beef handlers and 55 general workers for the company’s refurbished abattoirs in Bulawayo and Masvingo.





The said job advert also highlighted that the prospective workers should have a minimum of five years experience with traceable references and in return the company was offering a basic salary of ZW$3 800, accommodation allowance of ZW$700, paid overtime, and free transport to and from work.





Meanwhile, CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe has announced that it has started refurbishing its infrastructure and ranches across the country as it prepares to resume full scale operations, which will create more than 600 jobs.





As part of its preparatory works to re-opening, the company plans to install a 3MW solar plant at its headquarters in Bulawayo to the tune of about US$9 million.



