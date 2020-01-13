COPS WILL SHOOT TO KILL, SAYS MUTODI





Information Deputy Minister, Energy Mutodi says the government has authorised the shoot to kill policy against protesters.





He told the Daily News :”They (the opposition) are desperate to maintain political relevance among their supporters, having lied to them that they would overthrow the government before the end of last year.





We will not tolerate anarchy and as such the shoot-to-kill policy that we have authorised against rogue machete-wielding miners will apply to those who will participate in violent and unlawful demonstrations.





Police will use maximum force in dealing with whoever intends to cause disorder and disturb the peaceful environment that we created for the good of our country.



