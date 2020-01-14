COPS RECOVER US$18K SOLAR BATTERIES





Police in Mashonaland Central have recovered 37 stolen solar batteries used to power mobile telecoms boosters. Five suspects were arrested in connection with the robberies. The 37 solar batteries valued at US$18 000 were recovered on the 10th of January following the arrest of five suspects. Among the batteries stolen from places like Glendale, Mazowe and as far as Chinhoyi was one solar battery used to power the Bindura traffic robots.





Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Province, Assistant Commissioner David Mahoya said some of the crimes were committed in broad daylight as the thieves wore municipal overalls to throw off suspicion.





“These criminals targeted boosters for mobile networks but they were seen in Mount Darwin by alert villagers who teamed up and made a citizen arrest. After being taken into police custody the suspects went on to implicate others who were also arrested,” said Assistant Commissioner Mahoya



