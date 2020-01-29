COPS RAID NETS 63





SIXTY-THREE (63) illegal miners have been arrested in Bindura in a blitz code named: ‘Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere.





The 63 suspects were arrested in raids by police at Kitsiyatota, Garati and Makusha mining areas on Monday and Tuesday.





The Zimbabwe Republic Police Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Province, Commissioner David Mahoya confirmed the development saying the operation is still underway.





“The police force is not going back. We are taking measures to ensure that there is no illegal mining activity here. We are also warning machete-wielding gangs to desist from that,” said Commissioner Mahoya.





Several items such as hammer mills, compressors, generators and other equipment used in mining gold were recovered and will be used as exhibits in court.

Three vehicles carrying ore were also impounded.



