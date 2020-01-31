COP, PRISON OFFICER DROWN IN LAKE KARIBA





TWO people – a police officer and his prisons counterpart – reportedly drowned in Lake Kariba on Tuesday evening when their boat capsized, a police internal memorandum has revealed.





The leaked memorandum from district intelligence to police Kariba district dated January 29 says police were still searching for the two bodies.





The incident occurred on January 28 around 7pm between Kariba Lake Harvest Bream cages and Nyaodza Fishing Camp.





According to the memo, the missing persons set out for Nyaodza Fishing Co-operative to buy fish aboard a boat, registration number KF 253, belonging to Faula Robson Mumba (36) of Nyamhunga.





“Also on board were the informant (Jephas) Mumari (23 of Kuwadzana, Harare) and Mumba … While on their way, around 1900hrs there were violent winds which made the lake boisterous, resulting in some water getting into the boat. The boat began to sink,” read the memo.





The memo said the pair disappeared underwater. Mumari and Mumba were rescued by a passing dinghy boat at around 11pm.

Stephen Mafolo, who chairs the Nyaodza Fishing Camp, reported the matter to the police under RRB number 4087821.



