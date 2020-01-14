CHAOS AS PUPILS RETURN TO SCHOOLS





THERE was stampede at Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus as parents were taking their children back to school with some pupils left stranded.





Some Hartzel primary and high school pupils were sad after they could not get transport on time. A concerned guardian, Mai Chinama, was stranded after she could not get transport for her grand-children.





“We arrived here at 8am only to be told that the bus had already left. I am here with my two grandsons they are really sad because I do not think we will get transport on time.





“We are just being hopeful that we will get transport very soon. “I called the school and they said we can only get transport tomorrow,” said Mai Chinama





A grade four pupil at Hartzel Primary School only identified as Kelvin, said if they fail to get to school today they may not find beds.





“Kuenda mangwana hakuite hako nekuti mabeds anopera ndozodii. I just want to go to school today that’s all.





“I hope my grandmother will make a plan because I was really excited to go back to school today,” he said.

Emmanuel Makina, an Upper Six student at Uzumba High School said they have been at the bus terminus since morning and commuters seems to be taking time to fill up.





However, business seems to have changed for some commuters due tom low very low turn up of student at their pick up points.





Meanwhile, Roshenfic Tours, a bus that was transporting children at St Marys High in Wedza, incurred a huge loss as the failed to fill up two buses with the last one carrying only 20 pupils.





“Things have changed as compared to the previous years when four buses were needed to transport pupils but right now they can’t fill two buses.



