BRIG GEN FILES FOR DIVORCE AS WIFE SUES SMALL HOUSE





MATABELELAND North Provincial Development Coordinator, Ms Latiso Dlamini’s lover, Brigadier-General Simo Maseko has approached the High Court seeking a divorce order against his wife, Mrs Siboniso Lesley Maseko (nee Gumede).





Brig-Gen Maseko, who is the plaintiff in the matter, stated that he has lost affection for his wife having been on separation for three years.





The couple’s marriage was solemnised in terms of Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act on December 28 in 1998.





Brig-Gen Maseko through his lawyers Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga and Partners, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing his wife as a defendant on December 20 last year.





On the same day, Mrs Maseko lodged an adultery lawsuit against Ms Dlamini and the Matabeleland North Provincial Development Coordinator denies any wrong doing.





In divorce papers before the court, Brig-Gen Maseko said their marriage had irretrievably broken down such that there were no prospects of restoring it to a normal relationship.





“The plaintiff has lost affection for the defendant, which is inconsistent with a normal marriage relationship. The parties have not lived as husband and wife for a period in excess of three years and the marriage has broken down to such an extent there are no prospects of restoration of a normal relationship,” said Brig-Gen Maseko’s lawyers.





During the subsistence of the marriage, the parties acquired both movable and immovable properties, which include two houses located in Bulawayo and Gweru, two cars, a Mazda B1800 and a Forton double cab, 70 cattle, 30 goats and household property.





Brig-Gen Maseko wants the property to be distributed equitably in the event that the divorce sails through.





He wants 60 percent market value of the Bulawayo house donated to his daughter with the Gweru property going to his other daughter born from a previous marriage.





Brig-Gen Maseko wants to retain their Mazda B1800, 55 cows and 20 goats.





“It would be just and equitable that the defendant receives 40 percent market value of the property in





Ilanda suburb, Bulawayo, Forton double cab, all household property in Bulawayo, 15 cows and 10 goats as her sole and exclusive property,” he said.





Mrs Maseko, through her lawyers Moyo and Nyoni Legal Practitioners, intends to challenge the divorce after filing a notice of appearance to defend the summons.





Mrs Maseko is also suing her rival, Ms Dlamini for $500 000 in damages for allegedly engaging in an adulterous relationship with her husband of 21 years.





Ms Dlamini is challenging the lawsuit, arguing that she was not aware that Brig-Gen Maseko was married to Mrs Maseko when they fell in love.





She said Mrs Maseko has been harassing her at both her workplace and residential place. Ms Dlamini said the money that Mrs Maseko is demanding from her was not justified.



