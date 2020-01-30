BILLIAT'S DAD IN TROUBLE OVER MAINTENANCE





Mustafa Billiat was nearly detained yesterday for failing to pay monthly upkeep of his six-year old child.





The 56-year-old father to Warriors sensation, Khama, appeared before Harare Civil Court magistrate Nyasha Marufu seeking downward variation of $500 maintenance.





Billiat’s application hit a brick wall for he absconded court on the day his estranged wife, Cynthia Jordan successfully applied for an upward variation from $160 per month to $500.





Billiat has been defaulting, leaving him in arrears of $770. “Court will not take your application into consideration since you have not been paying the amount agreed, leaving you in arrears.





“…Look after your child and pay all what is due or face arrest,” said Magistrate Marufu.



