



Raunchy dancer Beverly Junior Sibanda, popularly known as “Bev”, yesterday tied the knot with Chambuka Mufudzi at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.





Mufudzi is believed to be a medical doctor based in the United Kingdom. Bev was resplendent in a flowery dress, while Mufudzi was in a blue suit as they exchanged vows before Harare magistrate Joice Chikodzore.





The couple was married under the Marriage Act. Bev’s manager Hapaguti “Harpers” Mapimhidze was the best man at the ceremony and, in an interview, said he was happy for the couple.





“I say congratulations to both of them as they made a nice and clear decision to get married under oath,” he said. “I am happy for them, especially Bev.”





Asked where the couple was going for honeymoon, Harpers said he was not yet sure of the plans. He said although Bev was married, she will not quit her profession as a dancer.





“We are resuming work,” said Mapimhidze. “She is set to perform next month at Ligi Sports Bar along Robert Mugabe Road in Harare. Nothing will change as she has her major shows lined-up. From Harare, we are going to Zvishavane for another show.”





A close source said Mufudzi paid lobola a few weeks ago. “It was a private affair, what I can confirm is that her bride price was paid in late December last year and the family is happy,” he said.



