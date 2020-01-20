ANGEL PAYS FEES FOR WHOLE SCHOOL





Philanthropist, businessman and man of the cloth, Prophet Uebert Angel and his wife BeBe Angel paid school fees for the whole year for an entire school of 797 pupils through their Uebert Angel Foundation.





After making headlines for paying outstanding bills and debts for his church members, the couple paid full tuition for a year, for 797 students, at Kadyamadare Primary School.





The Headmaster, Tafireyi Phiri, was happier for the parents who he said were having challenges of paying full tuition fees on time.





“There is no substitute for education. It is indeed a great move to invest in our children’s future. What a great start to our year 2020 as a school, many thanks to Uebert Angel Foundation for such a divine act to come in and be a helper to our students and parents, at such a time like this. It is now left to my admin, staff and teachers to deliver our promise of quality education,” he said.





The foundation promised more. “This is just the first of many schools that the prophet and his wife are including in their ‘Adopt A School’ program which seeks to relieve parents from the burden of school fees.” The Uebert Angel Foundation Representative here in Zimbabwe, Pastor Felix Angel said.





This came as a surprise to most parents. Even some staff members of Kadyamadare Primary School could not believe such luck when Prophet Angel offered to relieve all parents and guardians from the burden of paying school fees for their children in 2020 under his foundation Uebert Angel Foundation.



