Monday, 20 January 2020

AIRZIM NEW PLANE ARRIVES

Monday, January 20, 2020  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga this afternoon received a Boeing 777 aircraft acquired by Government from Malaysia.The aircraft which was handed over to Air Zimbabwe landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 12:30PM.

Acting President Chiwenga said the purchase of the long haul plane showed Government’s commitment to revive the country’s airline.

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 