AIRZIM NEW PLANE ARRIVES

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga this afternoon received a Boeing 777 aircraft acquired by Government from Malaysia.The aircraft which was handed over to Air Zimbabwe landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 12:30PM.
Acting President Chiwenga said the purchase of the long haul plane showed Government’s commitment to revive the country’s airline.
The B777 aircraft was given a water canon salute on its arrival. pic.twitter.com/LKfYAtnLR5— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 20, 2020
