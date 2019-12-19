ZIM GETS US$500M FROM GLOBAL FUND





ZIMBABWE has been allocated US$ 500 million from the Global Fund to fight HIV, Tuberculosis and malaria, for the 2020-2022 period.





A statement published on the official website of the Global Fund on Wednesday, shows that Zimbabwe will get more than US$500 million of which US$425 million is allocated for HIV and Aids, US$24 million for Tuberculosis and US$51 million for malaria.





The Executive Director of the Global Fund, Mr Peter Sands, said the total budget for the 2020-2023 season was $12,7 billion for country allocations and US$890 million for catalytic investments, effective 1 January 2020, 23 percent more than for the previous three years.





“World leaders came together at our Replenishment and made commitments to step up the fight to end these epidemics by 2030,” he said.





“Now the real work begins. Our allocations will allow partners to expand programmes that work and to find innovative solutions for new challenges. In addition to more money, we need better collaboration and more effective programmes,” said Mr Sands.





The Global Fund allocates funding to countries to support programmes to fight HIV, TB and malaria after every three years.





According to the statement, the funds will help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate for the three diseases by half and get the world back on track to end the epidemics of Aids, TB and Malaria by 2030.





“The Global Fund’s 2020-2022 allocation methodology is geared towards increasing the overall impact of programmes to prevent, treat and care for people affected by HIV, TB and Malaria, and to build resilient and sustainable systems for health. The allocations provide significantly more resources for the highest burden and lowest income countries while maintaining current funding levels or moderating the pace of reductions in other contexts,” read the statement.





Most eligible countries have increased allocations and every region is getting more funding overall. African countries will receive around US$2 billion more than in the previous period and countries in West & Central Africa have the biggest increase – US$780 million.





According to the statement, there are 32 countries worldwide with an increase of 40 percent or higher.





“The allocations include increased investments in Eastern and Southern Africa for HIV prevention among adolescent girls and young women; more funding for the countries with the highest burden of TB in Africa and Asia; continued investments in Eastern Europe to cover the costs of treatment for multidrug-resistant TB; more funding for African countries with a high burden of malaria, and increased focus in the Sahel region to boost vector control and seasonal prevention campaigns,” read the statement.





Countries are expected to make funding requests starting in January 2020 when disbursement of funds is expected to start.



