ZANU PF STARTS CAMPAIGNING FOR 2023





ZANU PF used its just-ended conference to activate its 2023 election campaign, despite the polls being at least three-and-half years away.

“We have to grow our party support in 2023 from 2,5 million supporters to five million and winning the presidential election by not less than 65%. As leadership, we want you to convert all people into Zanu PF supporters, so that they work whole heartedly for the party,” party commissar Victor Matemadanda said.





Former Senate President Edna Madzongwe called on the Zanu PF-led government to pour more resources and government programmes in the rural areas because that is where most voters live.





“We have to ensure that we cater more for the rural folk and roll out empowerment programmes because that is where our people are and the party gets more votes from,” she said while delivering part of the conference resolutions.





Madzongwe, now a full-time party employee with ministerial perks, said it was also strategic for the party to take advantage of the MDC’s failure to turnaround cities which they control to ensure that they win the urban vote.





This is despite the MDC putting all its energies in demonstrations against the ruling party and plotting to oust Mnangagwa from power before 2023 through popular uprisings.





Mnangagwa, however, said he won’t be bothered by the irritating noises coming from Nelson Chamisa’s party, but instead will continue to govern.





“Besides being the party of liberation, we are the party of our future, the legacy of our heroic forefathers is safe in the hands of Zanu PF, you don’t ask who are the legitimate leaders of Zimbabwe, it is clear that Zanu PF is governing,” he said.



