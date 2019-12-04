ZANU PF CONFERENCE TO GUIDE ME, GOVT





THE 18th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference to be held in Goromonzi next week must provide appropriate policy direction to Government and outline achievable goals in line with Vision 2030, the President has said. He said this while opening the 334th Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo in Harare yesterday.





Breaking from tradition and in line with the thrust of the new dispensation of openness and transparency, President Mnangagwa made his official opening of the Politburo meeting in the presence of the media.

He said to achieve the targets of Vision 2030, armchair leadership would not be tolerated.





The President said servant leadership was the hallmark of the Second Republic and those not willing to work for the people had no place in the new dispensation.





“We are holding this meeting barely a week before the 18th National People’s Conference,” said President Mnangagwa.





“We look forward to be receiving reports on the state of preparedness in view of our renewed impetus to increase productivity, grow our economy and create jobs.





“We must give enough attention to the content of the discussions of the conference. All departments, through their respective thematic committees, must be determined to see a qualitative improvement in the discussions and resolutions of the conference with regards to the economic direction we are taking.





“Our conference must proffer the appropriate policy direction to Government and outline achievable goals. We will not tolerate armchair leaders. The culture of the Second Republic is servant leadership. Those who are not prepared to fold their sleeves and work for the party, bad luck. We must remain a listening party.”





To this end, President Mnangagwa said: “Following my challenge to the Politburo leadership to be more visible at the grassroots level and associate themselves with programmes of Government, I was pleased to see more party leaders in both the Politburo and Central Committee attending Government and party programmes last week.





“This culture must continue as we display unity among ourselves as a party. I want to thank the Mashonaland East provincial leadership for organising a well-attended rally on the sidelines of the official opening of Mahusekwa Hospital.





The President congratulated the Youth League for organising a successful youth convention in Kadoma last week.





“Such events are important and help keep the party with the people and the people well in touch with the goings on in both the party and Government,” he said.





“We look forward to the other wings of the party organising such meetings in the near future. Let us keep the momentum.”

President Mnangagwa took the opportunity to thank the people of Zimbabwe for their unwavering support when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was hospitalised.





He paid tribute to Chinese President Xi Jinping for ensuring maximum care for the VP, saying such solidarity confirmed the highest level of relationship between Harare and Beijing after it was upgraded to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



