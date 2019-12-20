WOMAN TORCHES LOVE RIVAL'S HUT





A Rusape woman has been hauled before the courts on allegations of setting her husband’s second wife’s hut on fire after learning about their relationship. Patience Shumba (31), of Village 3c Chinhenga, in Inyati appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Obedience Matare facing charges of malicious damage to property.





Shumba pleaded guilty to the charges.





However, she was spared conviction after the complainant, Linar Neshiri, withdrew the charges arguing that the complainant had agreed to compensate her. Neshiri told the court that the total value of the burnt property was $75 000. She later reduced her demands to $7 500.



