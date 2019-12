WHY CASH WILL ALWAYS BE IN SHORT SUPPLY IN ZIM

This means Zimbabwe requires about $2 billion in physical cash, yet there is about $720 million in circulation. Since the introduction of new notes and coins in November, about $120 million has been injected into circulation. The RBZ introduced new $2 coins and $2 and $5 notes following a surge in demand for cash in the informal sector, which operates largely on a cash basis or offers discounts for cash. Informal traders say that this allows them to buy black market foreign exchange at a discount. The central bank has stressed that low denomination coins have not been decommissioned and can be exchanged at banks across the country for bigger denominations of notes or coins. Herald