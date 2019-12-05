WHATSAPP NUDES END MARRIAGE

Moreblessing and Elvis

A Bulawayo woman was sent packing by her husband after he discovered steamy WhatsApp love messages and nude pictures in her mobile phone which she was sending to her married lover.





Mandla Ncube was left distressed after he found love messages and lewd images of his wife Moreblessing Dube she was sending to her alleged beau Elvis Mlalazi.





Ncube and Dube got customarily married in 2017 and were blessed with one child. In the WhatsApp conversations which B-Metro is in possession of, Dube sent her nude pictures to Mlalazi believed to be a police officer apparently showing him how “well-built and sexy” she is.





It was also after her married lover had promised to buy her a Brazilian hairpiece. Part of the erotic conversation reads: “baby send my p***y or send open legs. Also send me one with nice legs I want to view, babie send please” passionately begged Mlalazi.





After being sent the nude pictures he then charmingly complimented, “Baby you got nice curves I wanna dig them.”





“How was my d**K? asked Mlalazi supposedly after a steamy sexual encounter.





“It’s big,” Dube responded much to the delight of Mlalazi. “Ukuthi (you are saying) it’s big, I’m happy to hear that. That’s (your) food”.





The messages also show that the two — Mlalazi and Dube had their “base” where they were always meeting to enjoy their romantic times.





In a bid to deceive her husband, Dube saved her lover’s contact in her friend’s name.





According to sources, a suspicious Ncube discovered his wife’s generous sexual behaviour and the dirty stuff she was sending to Mlalazi after he forcibly took her mobile phone.





Armed with the conversations between his wife and Mlalazi, the source said, a distressed Ncube immediately sent her packing saying he was no longer interested in her.





Ncube who is distressed and heartbroken after he discovered his wife’s bed-hopping antics, bared his soul to B-Metro.





“I am in a bad place right now and it is unbearable. I feel sorry for my child,” he said. “I became suspicious because every time when going to sleep, she would put her phone on flight mode. That is when I became suspicious that there was something going on.





“Knowing the access code to her phone, I forcibly took it and that is when I discovered the dirty stuff that she was sharing with Mlalazi. Without taking the law into my own hands I kindly asked her to pack her belongings and sent her back to her parents’ house,” a heartbroken Ncube who looked close to tears said.





Dube confirmed that she was no longer with Ncube, but disputed allegations that her estranged husband terminated their union over infidelity.





She said he was the one who was irresponsible. “It’s not true that he sent me packing over cheating. He was no longer interested in me and was also not giving me money to buy food,” she said.





Asked about the WhatsApp conversations and the nude photos she allegedly sent to Mlalazi, Dube unperturbedly said: “You want to publish them? Go ahead I don’t care”.





Contacted for comment Mlalazi could neither confirm nor deny the accusations. “It’s a long story my brother, I will phone you back later and explain what transpired,” said Mlalazi.



