WE WANT OUR JOBS BACK : HRE COUNCIL DIRECTORS GO TO COURT





Two Harare City Council directors, who were suspended in 2017 on suspicion of misconduct, have filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking an order for their reinstatement. Council is cited as the only respondent.





Human capital director Cainos Chingombe and finance director Tendai Kwenda were suspended following a council resolution in December 2017.





According to the two separate applications filed at the High Court last week, through their lawyer Mr Mugoni Mazanhi of Messrs Mazanhi and Associates Legal Practitioners, the pair said their suspension was premised on a plethora of false allegations which had never been tested in any court of law, whether criminal or civil.





Chingombe and Kwenda’s argue that all their attempts to resume work had been met with fierce resistance by the council and despite the two-year time lapse, they remained suspended.





“Applicants seek an order compelling respondent that they return to work without any hindrance, loss of income or benefits as their continued suspension is a violation of labour and constitutional rights,” read the summons.





Chingombe and Kwenda said their properties were in danger of being attached as they could not service their debt obligatons, and want the matter to be treated with urgency so that they can earn their salaries.





“Despite the fact that the applicant (Chingombe) has for the past two years not had a salary and has been despoiled of his benefits due to the illegal suspension and his properties, including houses, are about to be placed under judicial attachment owing to defaulted payments,” read the summons.



