VIMBAI TSVANGIRAI-JAVA MEMORIAL SET FOR THIS WEEKEND





THE memorial service of the late Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, who died in June from injuries sustained in a road accident in Kwekwe, will be held this Saturday at her late father Morgan Tsvangirai’s Strathaven home.





The Tsvangirai family spokesperson Manase Tsvangirai confirmed the development. The event, which is expected to be attended by church leaders, politicians, friends and relatives, will be graced by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.





“The event will be held on December 14 (Saturday) at the family home in Strathaven. The programme will start in the morning at 0900 hours,” Tsvangirai said.





Vimbai succumbed to injuries sustained in a horrific crash on her way from Bulawayo, where she had gone to attend party meetings. The accident also claimed the lives of Paul Rukanda, the late MP’s campaign manager and councillor Tafadzwa Mhundwa, a brother to her late mother, Susan Tsvangirai.

The former MDC women’s assembly secretary general is survived by her husband Batsirai Java, who is a church leader for the Tabernacle of Grace Ministries.





Sources told NewsDay that the MDC had initially settled the City Sports Centre or the Harare International Conference Centre, but struggled to have bookings, forcing the venue to be moved to the late Tsvangirai’s home.



