UNI STUDENT ELECTROCUTED





A 20-YEAR-OLD university student from Lupane who benefited from the Presidential scholarship was allegedly electrocuted after he stepped on an illegally connected electric wire at his parents’ house.





Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson, Sergeant Namatirai Mashona, confirmed the electrocution of Auren Bekezela Nyathi in his family’s fowl run where the illegal connection had been made.





Chronicle was told that Nyathi was second year student at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa where he enrolled under the Presidential scholarship for an Actuarial Science degree.





The source said a police report was made by Zesa electricians after Nyathi’s mother, Mrs Fungai Nyathi, had allegedly attempted to conceal the matter.





“We can confirm that police attended an incident where a 20-year-old was electrocuted on 8 December in Lupane.





“At about 7PM, Auren Bekezela Nyathi of Old Stands was at home in the company of his mother. He got into the fowl run to feed chickens,” said Sgt Mashona.





Sgt Mashona said when he was about to leave the fowl run after feeding the chickens, Nyathi got into contact with a naked wire and suffered an electric shock.





“He fell down unconscious and his mother informed some neighbours before rushing him to Lupane Medical Centre where he was later transferred to St Luke’s Hospital because of the seriousness of the injuries,” said Sgt Mashona.





Nyathi reportedly died on admission as his condition deteriorated. Mrs Nyathi did not report the matter to the police and took her son’s body to a funeral parlour in Bulawayo.





Zesa electricians who attended the scene allegedly reported the matter to the police.





No-one has been arrested for the connection, which is a criminal offence. Nyathi was buried yesterday in Lupane.





Sgt Mashona warned citizens against illegally connecting electricity saying besides being arrested, they risked losing their lives.





“We would want to urge and warn people against making illegal electric connections at home or any other place.



