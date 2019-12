TWO SLICES OF BREAD BREAKFAST ANGERS ZIMSEC EXAMINERS

The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has taken the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) to task over what it considers to an abuse of examiners marking both ‘A’ and ‘O’ Level examinations.

The teacher’s union claims examiners are getting only two slices of bread and beans for breakfast contrary to the initial agreement.

PTUZ president Dr Takavafira Zhou told TellZim News that Zimsec had initially agreed to

give examiners breakfast $40 worth of breakfast.