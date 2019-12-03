TOUT MOUNTS ROADBLOCK





A CHEEKY 19-year-old Bindura tout was yesterday fined $400 for mounting an unlawful roadblock to stop commuter omnibuses from operating after a fellow tout had died.





Kudakwashe Rwodzi forced passengers to disembark from kombis and later drove one of the vehicles to the funeral of his late colleague, only identified as Courage. The court heard that Rwodzi stole $420 from the vehicle.





Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera ordered Rwodzi to pay $400 fine, failing which he would serve a 30-day jail term.





Another 30-day imprisonment sentence was wholly suspended on condition he restitutes the stolen $420.





The court heard that on October 15 this year, Rwodzi and his three accomplices, who are still at large, ordered all kombis in the town to stop operating in honour of their fallen

colleague.





The quartet conducted an unlawful roadblock and directed all kombis to the funeral. A driver, Takudzwa Makunde, drove to the roadblock and was ordered to reimburse passengers’ money and drive to the funeral, but he refused and he was assaulted by the quartet using open hands. Passengers disembarked and Rwodzi drove the kombi to the funeral before stealing $420 which was stashed in the dashboard.





Makunde called the commuter omnibus owner and together they searched for the vehicle and found it parked at the funeral, with the money missing.



