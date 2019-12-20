TOP MDC LAWYER DEREGISTERED





Former Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Deputy Minister Tongai Matutu of MDC-Alliance is one of nine lawyers deregistered by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) this year for various offences including misappropriation of trust funds.





In a statement, the LSZ said Mr Matutu had been slapped with a three year suspension from practice after he was found guilty of failure to carry out a mandate.





The other deregistered lawyers are Mr Amon Tendai Toto, Mr Augustine Chizikani, Mr Benjamin Machengete, Mr Simbarashe Tawona, Mr Obedience Machuvaire, Mr Shingiriro Moses Chinyenze, Mr Leslie Sibanda and Mr Joseph Maweni.





Mr Chinyenze and Mr Sibanda were found guilty of abuse of trust funds, while Mr Maweni was deregistered for abusing trust funds and irregularly transferring a property.





Mr Muchuvaire is alleged to have abused trust funds, failed to update clients and failed to execute instructions timeously.





He also did not honour an undertaking and failed to respond to correspondence from the secretary of the LSZ. Last year, the LSZ deregistered six lawyers, while one suffered the same fate in 2017.





In 2016, eight lawyers were deregistered. The released LSZ list has 46 lawyers deregistered, stretching back to 1997.



