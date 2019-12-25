SOLDIER STEALS GUNS





A SOLDIER from Bulawayo was arrested for allegedly stealing guns worth $6 000 from his father’s workplace with the intention of robbing a woman.





Moketsi Ndlovu (27) of Nketa suburb, was with Ngqabutho Tshuma (42) of Paddonhurst, Talent Dube (34) and Bukhosi Moyo (26) both of Nkulumane when they allegedly conspired to rob Ms Dorah Zivengwa of Nkulumane. Ndlovu allegedly stole the guns from Perazim Security Company located at 9 Elons Court, 3rd Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Fort Street in the central business district.





Ndlovu and his accomplices were not asked to plead to conspiracy to commit robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu. They were each remanded to this Friday on $500 bail.





Ndlovu also appeared separately facing theft charges and was remanded in custody to the same date.





The court heard that on Wednesday last week, Ndlovu and his accomplices connived to rob Ms Zivengwa after Ndlovu had alleged that there was money in her house.





The quartet allegedly agreed that Ndlovu would steal firearms from his father’s workplace which they were going to use.

“The first accused person proceeded to Perazim Security company and gained entry into the premises using keys he had taken from the company advisor on the pretext that he was going to give them to the company directors.”





Ndlovu, the court heard, is neither a company employee nor one of its directors and was not allowed to handle company firearms.





He allegedly entered the building where he stole a 38-special revolver, five x 9mm rounds of ammunition, six x 7.62mm, one x 2.70mm rounds of ammunition and a 303-rifle magazine with five rounds of ammunition from a gun cabinet.





Ndlovu allegedly went to his accomplices who were waiting for him in a car outside the building.





The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said while in the car, Ndlovu and his accomplices were approached by police officers who had received a tip off about their plan to rob Ms Zivengwa.



